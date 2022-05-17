Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Increases By 25.9%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,311,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 1,041,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
TYPMF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
