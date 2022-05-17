Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Declines By 16.1%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 421.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

