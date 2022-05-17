Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Grows By 24.2%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

UBFO opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

