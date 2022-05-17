Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Declines By 16.5%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 38.9% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 357,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 309,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VTAQ stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.
