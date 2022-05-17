Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Expands By 26.9%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)
