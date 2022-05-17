Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Declines By 17.6%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,844,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,850,000 after acquiring an additional 437,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 580,757 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 80,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 3.29. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.