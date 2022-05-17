Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Increases By 28.0%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WLFC stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.18. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $31,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $581,324 over the last 90 days. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $138,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

