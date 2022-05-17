Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Drops By 18.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.