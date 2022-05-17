Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Drops By 18.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
NASDAQ:WTFCP opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $29.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCP)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.