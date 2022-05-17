Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Drops By 18.6%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Mark Ghermezian bought 4,355 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $25,302.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,149.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,060 shares of company stock valued at $38,927 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Zedge in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

ZDGE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. 64,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,691. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. Zedge has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

