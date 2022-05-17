Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given New €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($146.88) to €129.00 ($134.38) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

