Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 133,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 28.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

BSRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

