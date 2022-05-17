Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

