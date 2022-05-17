Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.