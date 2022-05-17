Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Purchases A$55,560.00 in Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Rating) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$55,560.00 ($38,853.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Sigma Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent pharmacy stores under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, WholeLife, and PharmaSave brands.

