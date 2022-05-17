SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

