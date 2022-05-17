Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. Signify has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $35.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signify from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
