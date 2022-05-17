Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $141,450.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SLAB opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

