Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SLAB opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock worth $358,519 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

