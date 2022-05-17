Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.11.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
SLAB opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock worth $358,519 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.