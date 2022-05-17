Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SIMO stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

