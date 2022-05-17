Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of SILK opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.58. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.