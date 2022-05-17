Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SVBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 17,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.