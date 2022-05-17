SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 77,941 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,949 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

