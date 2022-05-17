SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

SJMHY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686. SJM has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut SJM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

