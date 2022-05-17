Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.63% from the company’s current price.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

