Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Update

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLHG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 10,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

