SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

SKYT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 4,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,313. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.23%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 140,332 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

