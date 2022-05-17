SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 46.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311,364 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

