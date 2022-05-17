Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.00. 157,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.05. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$4.53 and a one year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 200,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,356.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,786,992.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

