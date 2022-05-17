Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.91 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.40 and a 1 year high of C$41.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.13.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

