SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €40.00 by Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($41.67) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Shares of S92 traded up €3.24 ($3.38) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €43.18 ($44.98). The company had a trading volume of 100,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €25.10 ($26.15) and a 52-week high of €50.90 ($53.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.