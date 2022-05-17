Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Smith Micro Software posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.89.

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

