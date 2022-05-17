Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 267,337 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

