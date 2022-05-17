Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Deepak Nath Sells 26,529 Shares

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.75), for a total value of £339,040.62 ($417,949.48).
LON SN opened at GBX 1,294 ($15.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,241.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,258.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.74).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 59.30%.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Read More
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.