Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Deepak Nath Sells 26,529 Shares

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.75), for a total value of £339,040.62 ($417,949.48).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,294 ($15.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,241.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,258.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.78) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($20.59) to GBX 1,680 ($20.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.68) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685.40 ($20.78).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

