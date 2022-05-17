Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Short Interest Update

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Snap-on by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.91.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.