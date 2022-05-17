So-Young International (SY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.
So-Young International stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 0.70. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
So-Young International Company Profile
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
