Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sohu reported relatively soft first-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year decrease in revenues and net income due to lower contribution from both the brand advertising sector and the online games sector. The company is developing content and short-form video program categories, which are much less expensive than TV content. It continues to invest heavily in online video. Its focus on providing real-time news and premium content through Sohu Media Portal and Video is likely to aid long-term growth. China’s large population, increasing popularity of online video and growing e-commerce are expected to drive online ad spending. Sohu’s improved liquidity position is a tailwind. However, stiff competition from domestic game makers like Tencent and NetEase and the decline of Changyou’s older games for PC remain concerns.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 3,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,869. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $564.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

