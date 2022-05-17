SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,700 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

WNDW stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. SolarWindow Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.