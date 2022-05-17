Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Financial Survey

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.05%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 162.96%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Solid Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 5.18% 2.00% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 489.92 $18.09 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 9.07 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -50.46

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

