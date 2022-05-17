Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SLNHP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 5,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,125. Soluna has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

