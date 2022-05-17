Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

SOTK stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.