Sono-Tek (SOTK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.

SOTK opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.36. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

