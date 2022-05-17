Sono-Tek (SOTK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.
SOTK opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.36. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
