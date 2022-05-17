Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.28). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 944,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.