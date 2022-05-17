Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SOHO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 24,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 70.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

