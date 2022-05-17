Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFST stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

