Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,595,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

