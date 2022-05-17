S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Sells $673,060.00 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dimitra Manis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $335.36 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.20 and its 200 day moving average is $418.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

