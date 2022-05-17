S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) EVP Sells $763,263.38 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $335.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

