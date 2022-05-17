S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $335.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.79.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.