Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

LOV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 19,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). The company had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 329,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 187,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,956 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

