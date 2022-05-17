Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
LOV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 19,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). The company had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
