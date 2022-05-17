Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SKPGF remained flat at $$0.62 on Tuesday. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
